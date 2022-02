Minnesota has nothing on Longview. Our alleyways are filled with many mini-lakes. Fishing, skating when it's freezing, and in spring, cooking classes for the kiddies, focusing on "mud pies."

I once attempted to stop this behind my house, but the city sent a machine to scrape it all away.

So, come to Longview where we're pretty "Short" on public works, where we love mud and nasty alleys. Longview, synonymous with Shortview.

Michael Rose

Longview

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0