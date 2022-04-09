Letter: Locking fields does not end all access

I read the editorial in favor of keeping the softball fields unlocked and accessible to all. Over the years we have seen the results of drug abuse and homelessness take over open spaces. In a prior world, YES, keep the fields open and accessible to all, but we don't live in that world anymore. The writer should agree to take over the maintenance for just one month and will recoil in horror at the amount of needles and feces that need to be removed on a regular basis. Well-meaning dog owners love to run their dogs on ball fields because they are fenced in, but they don't always pick up after their pets. You will be hard-pressed to find ball fields that are unsecured at night in just about any facility on the West Coast. I know because I have umpired in most of them. Locking the facility doesn't mean there isn't access. Provide a way for others to get a key.