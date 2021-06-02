 Skip to main content
Letter: Local teens setting great examples
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter: Local teens setting great examples

Thank you for your front page article about the local teens who stepped up to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

It’s clear they understand how important it is that in order to put this terrible infection behind us, it’s necessary to vaccinate as many people as possible.

Please be part of the solution, not the problem and get vaccinated. I hear many people are avoiding the vaccines because they somehow think they carry antibodies and don’t need to get vaccinated. Unless you can prove it, you need to be vaccinated.

Jean Perry

Longview

