Letter: Local officials ignoring their duty

The number one assignment for our governments is to protect the health and safety of its citizens.

Apparently, the Kelso City Council and the Cowlitz County commissioners are unaware of their responsibility.

Lucky for us the Washington State Department of Health, the Kelso Police Department, and even the local coroner's office are aware there is a life altering health issue stalking local residents and disrupting our businesses, hospital care, schools, and now government agencies,

If our elected officials want to play Russian Roulette with our health and safety over something as simple as wearing a mask to stop the spread, maybe we need to start recalling efforts to save lives. Also, any costs that disrupt the government process should be personally handed to those elected officials to pay.

Lenvelle Johnson

Kelso

