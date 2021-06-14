Letter: Local ER staff did a great job

I woke up that Sunday morning feeling kind of lousy. I did not want to miss church. After church, I told my wife I need to go to the emergency room. They gave me a lot of tests. They told me I had vertigo. I asked the nurse could this be some residue from my COVID experience and she said it's possible. Getting COVID in November has been an experience. The doctors and nurses keep telling me they are trying to figure this mess out. They keep learning new stuff about this mess, and I keep ending up in my doctor's office more than ever from being sick so much.