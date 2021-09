’Hometown proud.” How fortunate we are to have two people who were born and raised in Longview running for positions on the City Council.

Both Angie Wean and Tom Lee have had opportunities to have life experiences in the bigger world and can give fresh perspectives on some of the problems that seem to have our current leaders perplexed.

Please join me in supporting and voting for these candidates who will bring energy and vision to our community.

JoAnne Baker

Longview

