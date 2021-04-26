Letter: Little has changed in race relations

I have a question for William Dennis (Letters, April 17): If you were strolling at Lake Sacajawea and saw a young Black man walking toward you, would you see him first as Black and a potential threat or just another person strolling?

I grew up on a reservation. I saw and understood when whites looked at me, my mom and my friends, we were "less than" in their eyes. Worse, nothing has changed.

Want to know if systemic racism exists? Start with how you see anyone not white like you. If one of your children wanted to marry someone of another race, how would you feel? If a person of another race invited you into their home in a neighborhood mostly of their race, would you feel uncomfortable there?

Remember this. God offers forgiveness, but doesn't have to grant it. Jesus wasn't Anglo-Saxon. He, like his father who sees no color in his children, asks only we love one another.

Jim Hill

Kelso

