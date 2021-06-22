Letter: Limit days when fireworks are used

In response to Jim Hill’s May 29 letter to the editor concerning fireworks, I would like to express my full support toward the idea of limiting legal discharge to three days.

Aside from the immediate psychological health benefits, it would also help to limit the days on which emergency services might need to respond to firework-related calls, and allow for far more efficient cleanup efforts, especially when it comes to keeping plastic Saturn Missiles out of our oceans and waterways.

If this doesn’t make sense, I would ask you to think about it this way: Our own, individual birthdays are typically limited to a single day of celebration. Why do we celebrate our nation’s birthday for weeks? Doesn’t that make the actual date a little less special?

I enjoy both purchasing and lighting fireworks, and have done so for many years. I don’t see any reason to further limit the sale of fireworks, only the legal discharge dates.

Perrin Zahn

Toutle

