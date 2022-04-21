 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter: Levy is trickery, not good governance

I will gladly, and with a clear conscience, vote no on the property tax levy for schools in the latest scheme to milk more money from landowners. To schedule an election in mid-year, the schools know they have a better chance of succeeding due to the timing. It is trickery utilized by those who know they cannot win in a regularly scheduled election.

If it were for academics and teachers' salaries, I would have no problem with the measure, but including everything but the kitchen sink is wrong. I believe athletics is healthy, but I do not think it is my job to provide those luxuries.

The Legislature should enact an income tax so everyone shares the burden and roll back the property taxes to the amount taxed in 2000 (Calif. Prop. 13). Next, pass a state income tax. And make it possible for retirees on a fixed income to opt out of these unfair schemes. I encourage others to join me in voting no against this misguided and unfair electoral thievery.

Michael Rose

Longview

