Letter: Letter's response was unexpected
editor's pick
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter: Letter's response was unexpected

My most recent letter to The Daily News, "One-party control not good for state" has caused quite a stir. I did not expect the backlash it has generated.

So (my favorite word), here are a couple of points I want to make: 1.) In the article all I did was point out the long-standing Democrat Party control of Washington politics which goes back at least 30 years. 2). I never implied a political position favoring Republicans over Democrats or vise-versa.

I, myself, always have been an Independent voter in this state, so I bear no grudge to either side.

In my many letters to TDN, I always have tried to be responsible and fair to the public. The only reward I get from this is the opportunity to share my life experience and knowledge with the people I write about.

Thanks again to the editor for allowing me to show up in your newspaper. On a personal note, I have a medical issue going on. Don't worry, I will be OK.

Rolf Knapp

Vancouver

