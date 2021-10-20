Letter: Let's put Wean's talents to work

As part of her campaign the for Longview City Council, candidate Angie Wean reminds us that “Longview Rocks!” While we need to tackle problems directly and aggressively, Angie believes we also need to celebrate the best of our community, including:

• Wonderful parks and dynamic recreational programs

• Lake Sacajawea — the jewel of our community

• Our local hospital for quality care and compassion

• Lower Columbia College for affordable higher education and vocational training

• Columbia Theatre, Mainstage Theatre and LCC Rose Theatre for first-class entertainment

• Black Bears baseball for economical fun for everyone

• A really outstanding public library offering lots of literacy programs

• Lower Columbia School Gardens teaching our kids about food and nutrition

• Longview Outdoor Gallery with 30 beautiful sculptures downtown

We appreciate that Angie loves Longview and wants to use her considerable talents to benefit all of us.