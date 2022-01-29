Letter: Let's pass CR levy for our kids' sake

For 67 years I have worked with students as a teacher, administrator or volunteer. For 16 of those years I have worked with some outstanding Castle Rock High School students participating in our award winning “Bridging the Generations” program at the Castle Rock Senior Center.

Once again our school community is called upon to renew the school levy. With a yes vote, the $1.98 levy rate will remain the same for the next three years. The school board and administrators are to be commended for keeping the levy rate at the same amount.

The levy money helps to support the day-to-day operations, helps to train staff, reduces class sizes, etc. During this pandemic, the community has witnessed the creativity of the staff in providing the students with the best education possible under dire circumstances.

Please vote yes to maintain the current school levy for the benefit of our children, grandchildren and the community.

Myron Nelson

Castle Rock

