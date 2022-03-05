Letter: Let's move into the future together

Up to 20,000 years ago humans lived in North America.

Just 250 years ago, our "founding fathers" attempted to offer a safer, non-discriminating environment for the "huddled masses." A Bill of Rights and Constitution was written for guidance.

The intent was to give new immigrants equality and freedoms to embrace their religions, regardless of their origin.

Forgotten was consideration for four million African Americans who were unglamorously brought here, and the Native Americans, already here.

It has to be asked, “When will all United States patriots realize that all citizens in America are entitled to share their Constitutional rights?”

Can’t we just celebrate what we already have, and respectfully get to know our culturally diverse neighbors, and move forward into a non-violent future?

Kathleen A. Johnson

Kelso

