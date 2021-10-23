Letter: Let's keep Kelso council nonpartisan

There is a good reason why City Council elections are nonpartisan. City Council meetings are not launching pads for political ambitions. This is exactly what is happening in the Kelso City Council. I am endorsing Mike Karnofski, Jim Hill, Kimberly Lefebvre for positions 1, 3 and 4 on the Kelso City Council. These candidates understand what is needed in Kelso: continued support for youth programs, affordable housing, repairs of city streets, support of senior communities, maintaining and improving infrastructure, and obtaining state and federal grants to make improvements in our city.