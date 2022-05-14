Letter: Let's get health care available to all

I am a family service counselor working regularly out of five funeral homes. I am tired of burying people who didn’t need to die. I'm volunteering to get Whole Washington placed on the November 2023 general election ballot. This would provide Universal Health Care at the state level.

Washington legalized marijuana and gay marriage, we can do it with health care. You don’t have to agree with these legislations to appreciate the power of the people (the real government) to get things done. We all know someone who can’t afford hearing aids or dental work. Many of us forgo doctor visits or hesitate to call an ambulance because we fear the bill. The greed of pharmaceutical companies has run rampant.

Whole Washington will eliminate insurance premiums, co-pays, deductibles, medical bills, out of network charges, and high prescription costs while still allowing us to choose our doctors and clinics. Please register to vote and visit wholewashington.org to learn more. If you can, volunteer with me. Our deadline is December. Let’s get this done.

Dawn Johnson-Deal

Longview

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0