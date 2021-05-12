Letter: Let Purcell pay out of pocket

Teresa Purcell is a prime example of hypocrisy. As someone who grew up in the "cool kids" and "rich kids" crowd, it doesn't surprise me she is a screaming liberal and trashing Republicans when a conservative and capitalist leadership is what boosted her family to the coveted status of "Cowlitz County Cool."

If she wants to see more taxes paid, then she can write a check out of her personal account to the treasurer of her choice as her liberal friends can as well. The change they want is at their fingertips, get to writing and stay out of my pocket.