 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter: Legislation proves that America cares

Mailbox stock art
Stock

Amidst the world pandemic that has exacerbated hunger, disease and poverty there is hope: a bipartisan bill in Congress to battle global malnutrition.

Thanks to Washington Reps. Jamie Herrera Beutler, Derek Kilmer, Marilyn Strickland and Kim Schrier for cosponsoring this life-saving bill that will better use money already allotted to help save lives. Take the time to thank them and ask Senators Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell to cosponsor the partner bill in the Senate. This legislation once again shows America cares.

Willie Dickerson

Snohomish, Washington

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News