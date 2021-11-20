Letter: Legislation proves that America cares

Amidst the world pandemic that has exacerbated hunger, disease and poverty there is hope: a bipartisan bill in Congress to battle global malnutrition.
Thanks to Washington Reps. Jamie Herrera Beutler, Derek Kilmer, Marilyn Strickland and Kim Schrier for cosponsoring this life-saving bill that will better use money already allotted to help save lives. Take the time to thank them and ask Senators Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell to cosponsor the partner bill in the Senate. This legislation once again shows America cares.
Willie Dickerson
Snohomish, Washington