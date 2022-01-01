Letter: Legalization comes with a dire cost

America has opened her arms to many legalization movements over the past 70 years. We embraced the legalization of adultery in the 1950s. We legalized divorce through no-fault laws in the 1970s. In the 1980s, we blessed the practice of loan-sharking, making high interest rates easy and legal. In the 1990s, we removed restrictions on Indian reservation gambling. In the first two decades of the 21st Century, we legalized medical marijuana and began to legalize recreational pot.

In 2018, sports gambling was legalized, and now states are rapidly climbing on board just like in all these other cases. This latest freedom we have granted ourselves combines two great national pastimes, athletic competition and get-rich-quick.

I can’t help but wonder about legalized gambling’s explosive effect on today’s reluctant workforce. I suspect many people are unwilling to work because they would rather gratify their passion for sports, just like investors do by placing bets on the stock market. It’s not work. It’s fun, and it pays big.

Kimball Shinkoskey

Woods Cross, Utah

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0