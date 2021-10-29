Letter: Lee's experience, education count

We are lucky to have two young, homegrown candidates running for Longview City Council, Position 7. Community volunteerism is worthy. However, experience plus education count. Candidate Tom Lee obtained his undergraduate and law degree, then worked as a municipal and real estate attorney. He and his wife chose to return to Longview, where he started his own law practice.

These experiences and accomplishments, in and outside of Longview, give Lee the leading edge. He is clearly the most qualified candidate. Lee will offer valuable expertise especially in respect to Longview's future growth, prosperity and development. He is a thoughtful, analytical and open minded problem solver with support from voters across the political spectrum. Lee will serve us well.