Letter: Lee will make a difference

I am encouraging Longview citizens to support and vote for Tom Lee's candidacy for Longview's City Council seat, Position 7. I have known Tom since he was in high school at R.A. Long. In those years, he was in many leadership roles including the Student Body President.

After high school, Tom graduated from Western Washington University in political science. He continued his goal of becoming a lawyer at Willamette Law School in Salem, Oregon, achieving his JD (Juris Doctor). To further his career, he moved to Seattle and the Tri Cities and practiced law. In 2020, Tom and his wife, Joanna, moved back to Longview prepared to work and give back to their community.

Tom has many admirable traits. He is energetic, a great personality, honest, intelligent and can relate to people of all ages and diverse backgrounds. He has extensive experience in city government as legal counsel advising on housing, zoning and water rights issues. Tom is determined to make a difference. Please support your city by voting for Tom Lee.

Ty Morris

Longview

