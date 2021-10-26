Letter: Lee shows maturity, independence

Tom Lee is getting my vote for Longview City Council. He has shown the maturity, the independence, the experience, and the competence needed to be elected to represent all the citizens of Longview.

Tom Lee was born and raised in Longview. He is an experienced negotiator, works as a low bono/volunteer attorney, and is treasurer of the Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Bar Association.

His opponent? Eh.

Tom Lee has compassionate, but practical solutions for the unhoused and homeless. He champions small business (he is a small business owner).

His opponent? Eh.

Tom Lee is a former city attorney, experienced working with city and local government.

His opponent? Eh.

Doing and leading are impactful. When you have skin in the game, it’s a whole lot different than sitting on a committee. Vote for Tom Lee, a man of maturity, independence, experience, and competence, to lead in a meaningful way, the City of Longview, serving all citizens of our city.

Sue Rutherford

Longview

