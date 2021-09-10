Letter: Lee offers Council a wealth of experience

We are fortunate to have Tom Lee running for Longview City Council, Position 7. While both candidates for this position are local boys, Tom brings to this position a broad variety of experiences which will be necessary as our city grows in size and the needs of our population continue to diversify.

Tom's experiences in communities both larger and smaller than Longview bring to the City Council expertise in real estate and business law, especially his negotiating skills to find common grounds for agreements to move forward on complex problems. Tom's wealth of experience will bring new positive energy and ideas to a City Council that needs to make progress on all our community's problems.

I invite you to vote for Tom Lee.

Robert "Bob" Fox

Longview

