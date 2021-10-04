Letter: Lee and Wean are ready to serve

Many people are eligible for public service. Few people are really qualified for the duties required by the service in city or county government. Longview and Cowlitz County have too often forgotten when preparing to vote to apply a code of qualification for service to their choices on the ballot. Qualified means the candidate has life experiences and the mental discipline to consistently be creating the future community created by votes taken today to solve existing problems.
I encourage you, my fellow citizens of Longview, to support Tom Lee and Angie Wean. Both of these candidates have demonstrated proper qualification for public service by both their past activities and current presentations in public forum events. They will work for all of the citizens of Longview, not just a small group of friendly supporters.
Vincent Lee
Longview