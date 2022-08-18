Letter: Leaving trash at the lake is wrong

Last month we celebrated one of my favorite holidays, The Fourth of July. We enjoyed a swap meet, food vendors, a kids carnival, and a laser light show at 10 p.m. at Lake Sacajawea.

The one thing that irritates me is when everyone leaves to go home on the Fourth of July and there is garbage everywhere at the lake. This needs to stop.

There are lots of garbage cans people can throw their garbage in, but not everyone seems to care about keeping the park at Lake Sacajawea clean. The lake is our crown jewel and people need to clean up after themselves.

I know the city of Longview is getting tired of always cleaning around the lake after the Fourth of July. I hope each one of us can pick up our trash before we leave to go home on the Fourth of July.

Let us all do our effort to keep our beautiful lake clean.

Cody Wells

Centralia