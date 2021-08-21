Letter: Leaders politicize this pandemic

The USA’s per capita deaths from COVID are much worse than its peer countries. This is mainly because at the highest levels, USA leaders shamelessly politicized the pandemic for personal and political gain. Some for-profit media and global adversaries seized the opportunity to gain from exacerbating divisions and sowing misinformation and mistrust about vaccines and masks.

The epidemic of shamelessness has reached Washington state’s 20th Legislative District. I was saddened to read the Guest Column by representatives I have supported in the past. They have calculated that by politicizing and undercutting the state’s response to a national health and economic emergency they will gain short-term favor with some voters. I ask them: Is your political gain worth extending the economic costs, deaths and other suffering we are all enduring?

A basic principle of individual rights and freedoms is that one person’s rights and freedoms end where the other person’s rights and freedoms begin. That’s why your right to drive a car is now contingent on carrying a license and insurance to protect others.

Vicente Molinos

Kelso

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0