While the children get "wreck it Ralph," us adults get "wreck it Jay" and "wreck it Joe."

While "wreck it Joe" wrecks our economy, foreign policy, border security and energy independence, Washington state gets "wreck it Jay" who destroys thousands of small businesses, wrecks the restaurant industry and throws the rental housing industry into chaos.

Now "wreck it Jay" has his focus on schools and hospitals. Will there be anything left standing when these two idiots are through?

Chris Fry

Kalama

