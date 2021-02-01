Letter: Lead without lies, please

It’s clear that our local community has shown a desire to support the populist notions which exist in today’s America. So many have felt left out of political processes that they identify with a nationalist agenda. Unfortunately, a labor movement and unions are now in the rear view mirror locally.

Citizens have picked elected officials who speak with a voice that doesn’t bode well for good governance. I hope that reason will temper the anger, the fears, and the divisive zealousness which is so visible and they’ll make decisions which give hope to us all.

It would also work best without lies. I concur with a recent letter to the editor that both praised and criticized Cowlitz County Commissioner Dennis Weber for his great community service, but called him out for response to who won the presidential election. He needs to adjust his public stance so it doesn’t reflect his current alliance with QAnon, Eric Mortensen, Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, Jim Jordan, Matt Gaetz and the white nationalist mob who represent a threat to democracy.

Allan Wise

Kalama