Letter: Law enforcement officers under siege

Will Rogers, 1879-1936. The cowboy humorist, political writer and movie actor once said: "Everything I know, I read in the newspaper."

Today, newspapers have shrunk, but television, internet, books and other commentators have increased dramatically. All types of statistics and other information is available on Google, Facebook and other sources. Some individuals and groups on Twitter and other social media is questionable in validity.

I looked up statistics on Google to try put some gravity to the current war crime and police enforcement.

In 2019, there were 697,195 full-time law enforcement officers in the U.S.

There were 10,085,000 arrests in 2020 and 1,060 murders in 2020. Murders in Seattle were up 74% in 2020. Murders in Portland were up 51% in 2020. Shootings have exploded higher so far in 2021.

There were 56,034 assaults on law enforcement officers in 2020 and 2,517 law enforcement deaths in the line of duty in 2020; two locally in recent years.

Nearly all the high-profile police use of excess force occurred with resisting arrest during commission of crime or serving arrest warrants.

Solution?