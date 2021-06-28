Letter: Language matters with governance

Every day thousands of citizens of the United States recite the Pledge of Allegiance, including the line "and to the republic for which it stands."

Yet, the word republic rarely is used when referring to our government. Instead, the word democracy is substituted for republic. If the words mean the same, why don't we use the word democracy in the pledge?

We don't because they are different. A democracy gives supreme power to the people through voting, allowing representatives to exercise that power for them. The representatives then enact legislation reflecting what the voters want. This is government by majority, also known as "mob rule."

In a republic, democracy ends at the voting booth. Once elected, representatives are bound by a strict set of guidelines known as the Constitution. The representatives then enact legislation that does not violate the Constitution, which says a lot about what may not be legislated.

History shows that a democracy always collapses over loose fiscal policy and always is followed by a dictatorship.

Let's hope we get a benevolent dictator.

Jack Malone

Longview

