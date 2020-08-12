Letter: Landfill operations

The $17 million is a fee just to obtain the operating lease on the landfill. The arrangement also would have given the county 20% of the gross revenue, with many other details positive for the county.

The price of waste is not just the fee for the space at the landfill. The transportation cost of waste disposal is huge. Because of the location of our landfill, there are large savings for waste collected west of the cascades.The currently used (by the big three) landfills are along the Gorge, far from where the waste is generated. So, we could get a top dollar guarantee for our landfill space, and the private operator can make money off the transportation savings. There are several other factors, discussed elsewhere extensively. The liability is a big issue.