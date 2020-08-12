You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Landfill operations

Letter: Landfill operations

I am responding to the question posed by Douglas Irvine in his letter to the editor published in the July 8 print edition of The Daily News.

The $17 million is a fee just to obtain the operating lease on the landfill. The arrangement also would have given the county 20% of the gross revenue, with many other details positive for the county.

The price of waste is not just the fee for the space at the landfill. The transportation cost of waste disposal is huge. Because of the location of our landfill, there are large savings for waste collected west of the cascades.The currently used (by the big three) landfills are along the Gorge, far from where the waste is generated. So, we could get a top dollar guarantee for our landfill space, and the private operator can make money off the transportation savings. There are several other factors, discussed elsewhere extensively. The liability is a big issue.

The public works department operates the landfill very well. I cannot be anything but quite pleased with their performance.

Arne Mortensen

Kalama

