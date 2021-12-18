Letter: Knowledge is best remedy for fear

Fear is detrimental to one's health and knowledge is often the best cure. For COVID the knowledge still is developing, but for climate change, the knowledge was best presented in 2000 by a now-deceased scientist-explorer who retired in Sequim, Washington.

Joseph O. Fletcher is by far the most qualiﬁed person to explain climate variability. He helped develop microwave radar at MIT, supervised installation in WWII airplanes, then commanded squadrons to destroy U2 submarines on the world oceans. After the war, he commanded development of the northern radar defense system as well as exploring both poles that have features named after him.

Fletcher's presentation was given at age 80 after retiring from NOAA. In 15 pages, he explains how variation in wind velocity over cycles exceeding a hundred years relates to historic weather patterns. To read the lecture, do an internet search for Joseph Fletcher and climate change. The presentation is not a casual read, so nestle in and dissolve any fear.

Larry Wilhelmsen

Longview

