Letter: Kiwanis are vital to our community

Kids need Kiwanis. You may know a Kiwanian. You see us parking cars at the Cowlitz County Fair, selling fireworks at Wal-Mart on Seventh Avenue, or selling delicious food at the Go 4th celebration. Maybe you know a high school senior who has been the recipient of one of our $12,000 in yearly scholarships.

We do these events to benefits the kids in our community and to fill a gap that often exists in supporting our local youth. The more members we have, the more impact we can have on helping kids. Join us to see what we are all about and where you can fit in with our cause. Kids need Kiwanis and Kiwanis needs you.