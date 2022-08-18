 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter: Kent's place on ballot is strange

If Joe Kent wins the next election, it’s because it is rigged. Why is a guy who denies election integrity on the ballot anyway?

He is being endorsed by someone who is under criminal investigation. We live in a strange world.

Richard Asmus

Longview

