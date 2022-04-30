 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter: Kent will add his bigotry to Congress

This guy who wants to be your congressman wants a physical wall on the border of Mexico, not because it makes any rational sense, but because he is inciting bigotry and hate.

Joe Kent and his “America First” agenda are a sick joke. Do these people think white Christians are the only people who matter in this country? The unemployment rate is 4.2%, we could use more hard workers. Don’t let bigots represent Southwest Washington in Congress. Vote for a sanity, vote for honesty, vote for respectful representation, vote for Brent Hennrich.

Todd Bratton

Longview

