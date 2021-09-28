Letter: Kelso's symbolic move is important

Not every action should be judged by its ability to effect directly actual change. The importance of symbology for advocating or opposing a position can’t be disputed. Look back and consider signatures on parchment declaring independence from a world superpower.

I would never equate the Kelso City Council’s resolution in support of protecting its constituents, fellow citizens being deprived of their livelihoods — quite effectively constraining lives, freedom of transit, and pursuit of happiness — for refusing to comply with mandates issued by one unresponsive, unapproachable individual, however exalted he believes himself to be.

Where would our country be without the “purely symbolic action” of individuals or small groups of “The Powerless”? How many tyrants and empires have fallen for either failing to take timely action against or overreacting to actions they erroneously deemed nonthreatening, wasted efforts?

Recall a metaphor expressing ultimate futility: “Go fight City Hall.” Councilmember Lisa Alexander’s proposed and adopted Resolution was a statement, albeit symbolic, “Your City Hall fights with you.”

If enough join, perhaps, the governor will notice.

Remember Rosa Parks. Remember Tiananmen.