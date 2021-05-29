Letter: Kelso senior center, stadium need support

Mayor and councilors, there is a multitude of projects worthy of a portion of the anticipated ARPA funds. Two, I believe, are most worthy of your attention and consideration and vitally important to our city.

First, our Kelso Senior Center operated by the Kelso Senior Center Association needs a new roof and it needs repainting and funding to enhance its interior. Not only is the center a cultural and historic site for Kelso, it serves many generations, organizations and uses.

Second is Rister Stadium, managed by Kelso Babe Ruth Baseball.

Both of these entities have suffered catastrophic financial loses due to COVID-19. Both organizations are about Kelso. Both are representative of who we are as a community and our commitment to what we want to be as a city, honoring our past and making our future better.

The council is responsible for the equitable distribution of these funds and ensuring they are used to make Kelso better. Where better can these funds be used than in protecting our heritage and investing in our future?

Jim Hill

Kelso

