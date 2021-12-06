Letter: Kelso kids need hope for the future

Since 2009, there have been more than 200 school shootings with more than 400 killed and wounded. Suicide in kids 13 to 19 years old is at record numbers.

The recently released Harvard University Youth Poll results are eye opening, even frightening, and everyone should read it.

We are fortunate our local schools are wonderfully engaged with our children. Our teachers and administrators are doing an incredible job. But they can do only so much.

Mayor MaryAlice Wallis, Kelso council members Mike Karnofski, Kim Lefebvre and me are working to establish an after-school program for our young people we've named Arts For Teens. The concept is simple: provide a positive experience for them through mentoring, creative activities and provide them with a venue for self expression through the arts.

Kids are seeing a very dark world and an uncertain future. Somehow we need to show them there is beauty as well, even hope. Art no matter how you define it can be part of something positive for them.

We need help. Will you step up? Contact me at 503-341-1253 or jnhill48@comcast.com.

Jim Hill

Kelso

