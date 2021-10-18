Letter: Kelso Council must focus on their jobs

I am glad to hear from Jim Hall concerning the Kelso City Council. I had been thinking along the same lines after reading about the shenanigan's pulled by the members, most of whom I have voted for. Such an embarrassment to the community to be sure. My feeling is, "throw a fit and fall in it on your own time." Do your job and stop the childish behavior. You are there to represent and address issues far more pressing than your personal agenda concerning a disease that has killed almost a quarter of a million Americans and millions worldwide or your aversion to wearing a mask for the hour or two needed to do the work for our community and your voters.