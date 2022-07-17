Letter: Keep wellness at work in forefront

Of the many lessons the COVID-19 pandemic has left us with, one major takeaway is how important access to reliable health care is to workers and their families, especially in Longview. We all remember what the first few months of the pandemic were like. It was a trying time for workers and small businesses here in Cowlitz County.

But that struggle led people to re-evaluate their priorities and their employment, and many took the opportunity to move to companies that provided better wages, benefits, and working conditions. As a result of this shift, health insurance coverage provided by employers is now considered critical to retaining talent. Desirable benefits are one of the main reasons so many people are seeking out union jobs and switching careers right now. Employer-provided health care gives workers a sense of security knowing they can keep their family members happy and healthy.

As we continue to build back from the pandemic, worker wellness should be at the forefront for employers and elected officials alike.

Mike Bridges

Longview