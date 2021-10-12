Letter: Keep security in mind at the ATM

According to the chief operations officer at a local credit union, if you are the passenger in a vehicle and you give your pin number to the driver of the vehicle you have breached your security and will be at fault if that person uses your debit card to make unauthorized withdrawals from your account.

I feel the need to warn others and to ask the people to start requesting access to debit machines on the passenger side to protect the security of the passenger and to protect vulnerable older adults who no longer drive and ambulate very well and must depend on others for assistance.

Please be aware of this policy.

Eileen C. Shelby

Castle Rock

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0