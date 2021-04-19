Letter: Keep our riverbanks clean

Good people go down there and they dumped all the time. Her name is Debbie Lynn and she's a very, very sweet lady. I think it is a shame that she'd be down there cleaning and the coastal police officers have to come and give her a trespass ticket. She's cleaning up the riverbanks because she is trying to keep the environment clean for children.

Nick might be coming around and try to keep it nice looking for people to be able to just have some place to go and just relax it being a good spot. Not only that, but the one place that she got to clean and which gets dumped on the most is an area that is kind of a type of memorial to her for her son because it is the last place that she had seen him alive.