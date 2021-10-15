 Skip to main content
Letter: Karnofski sees a future in Kelso
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter: Karnofski sees a future in Kelso

Building on Kelso’s strengths, inviting and encouraging new businesses and families to the community are all goals that Mike Karnofski is promoting.

Maintaining infrastructure and other utilities are high on his list of to do’s. While being on the Kelso City Council, he is able to utilize his managerial skills to help navigate difficult and hard decisions.

Serving on community boards and commissions brings evidence he is interested in all aspects of our area.

A vote for Mike Karnofski for the Kelso City Council will help move Kelso forward into the future. We are Kelso!

Larry and Veryl Anderson

Kelso

