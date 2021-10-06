 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Karnofski is ready to guide Kelso forward
editor's pick
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter: Karnofski is ready to guide Kelso forward

{{featured_button_text}}
Mailbox stock art
Stock

It’s not often that you have a City Council candidate as prepared for the position as Mike Karnofski. Mike has championed Kelso’s economic development efforts, and consistently brought a common sense approach to decision making when we worked together. Whether we agreed or not, I always was able to work with Mike constructively.

If you’re looking for someone to push through symbolic gestures that don’t further Kelso’s interests, keep looking. But if you want solid management experience to help guide Kelso through the inevitable challenges that arise, Mike is your guy.

David Futcher

Longview

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News