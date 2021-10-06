Letter: Karnofski is ready to guide Kelso forward

It’s not often that you have a City Council candidate as prepared for the position as Mike Karnofski. Mike has championed Kelso’s economic development efforts, and consistently brought a common sense approach to decision making when we worked together. Whether we agreed or not, I always was able to work with Mike constructively.
If you’re looking for someone to push through symbolic gestures that don’t further Kelso’s interests, keep looking. But if you want solid management experience to help guide Kelso through the inevitable challenges that arise, Mike is your guy.
David Futcher
Longview