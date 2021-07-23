Letter: Kalama wrong to go out of town for art

I’d like to thank the members of Envision Kalama for going out of town, county and state to award the hard earned donations made by the generous people of our small town in awarding $15,000 to a muralist from Oregon to paint a side of our library.

After the library renovation, two Envision Kalama members, back then council members, saw fit to turn down a $30,000 donation of art works we were told “would clash with the interior decor of our library.” Obviously no Washington state artists were qualified for the task. Given the haughty tastes of the committee’s members I would guess those members also shop services and choose restaurants and grocery stores “out of town.” May I suggest these members move to where they choose to spend our donations - out of town. I would be more than happy to chauffeur them “out” personally. This is certainly a slap in the face to the ladies who skillfully painted, free of charge, the murals at our I-5 underpass.