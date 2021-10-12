 Skip to main content
Letter: Kalama must retain Jon Stanfill's services
editor's pick
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter: Kalama must retain Jon Stanfill's services

Kalama needs to retain one of the hardest working City Council members we've ever had.

Jon Stanfill brings a positive attitude to the council — something missing and very much needed these days.

Jon listens to, and responds to, local citizens, and he does the research and makes informed votes.

While regularly reporting on his council assignments, the Kalama Police Department and the Kalama Chamber of Commerce, he also brings creative solutions to the council.

Vote for Jon Stanfill on Nov. 2 for Kalama City Council Position No. 1.

Jim Bain

Kalama

