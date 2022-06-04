Letter: Just wait until Judgement Day

This country literally is going to the dogs. It seems like every day our government come up with more and more ways to get our money and take away our freedom.

This country is turning its back on God. We are allowing same sex marriage, abortion, which is murder. Just wait until Judgement Day. For the love of money. Maybe if our government would quit giving our money away, they wouldn't expect us to pay or it.

This country is a disgrace.

We never will be able to pay it back. We are selling out to other countries.

Kent Disney

Longview

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0