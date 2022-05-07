Letter: Judgment Day is coming

The fact of nuclear warfare from Putin is very possible because Russia (Gog), China (Magog) and Iran (Persia) play a big part in the end days. Their confederation of nations are those mentioned in Ezekiel, Chapters 38-39. Their agenda is against democracy, freethinkers, and God. They possess a common power lust and hatred for the United States, Israel and those who oppose them.

I don’t believe the threat of nuclear war will be the end of civilization as we know it, but it would be very devastating to whom it could be used against.

God has never used man’s devices in judgments against sin. However we have witnessed loss of life from wars, natural disasters, plagues and sickness. But when God had enough of mankind's disobedience and sin, from heaven he sent rain to flood the world in Noah’s time and in Sodom and Gomorrah, he sent brimstone and fire. The same things are happening again so what makes us believe we’ll escape judgment if they didn’t?

We can’t leave God out and expect blessings.

Glenda Fittro

Longview

