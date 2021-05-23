 Skip to main content
Letter: Joining GOP now means 'kiss the ring'
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter: Joining GOP now means 'kiss the ring'

Rep. Liz Cheney’s demotion was a rightly swift and just punishment for failing to support the party’s new priority. To avoid any future disloyal cognition, GOP membership must require an oath of officiousness:

Please raise your right hand and put your left hand on a Big Mac.

I, (your name), an elected Republican, do solemnly swear that I will support and defend Donald Trump’s alternative facts against all proof, foreign and domestic; that I will bear false witness and assail anyone who dissents; that I take this obligation under mob-like duress, without mental clarity or respect for reality, and that I will well and faithfully promulgate any mendacity the “chosen one” chooses to utter, so help me Trump.

Congratulations, you may now kiss the ring.

Robert Ungnade

Castle Rock

