Letter: Joe Stewart listened and changed my life

Once, as a depressed young man of 16, I got called down to the counselor's office to meet with Joe Stewart. I didn't know why at first. Why would the school track coach want me in his office?

Turns out a classmate of mine had found some of my bad Goth poetry and thought it sounded like I wanted to kill myself. I didn't, but on paper, yeah, I was writing some pretty radical things about self-harm fantasies and the like. This classmate turned the poetry in to the counselor's office like a responsible Kelso High School teenager does.

Stewart calls me down and he did something for me few other adults at that age did: He listened. I told him about how alienated I felt, how sad I was all the time; no Prozac in those days. Joe just listened. And he let me talk. I don't know if it's fair to say Joe Stewart saved my life. But it is true he changed it. Forever.

Jason Webber

Toledo, Ohio

