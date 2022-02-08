Letter: JHB should take a stand, leave GOP

If Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler’s re-election depends on the support of Democratic voters, she should switch parties and caucus with them. Her website presents a moderate who touts working across the aisle. She’s focused on the needs of the district instead of divisive partisanship. That’s a platform with universal appeal for working families of any affiliation.

By putting truth above loyalty to Trump, JHB drew the ire and primary challenge of his following. As a potential key witness of the attack on Congress, she can expect more threats and harassment. If she’s re-elected Republican, they can strip her committee assignments. It would diminish the voice of our district. Community leaders have a moral obligation to repudiate dishonesty and bullies, especially in the workplace.

In a closely divided Congress, a small minority of principled elected Republicans like JHB can shift the balance of power. Trump’s tower of lies continues to undermine our democracy, but it will collapse without the support and credibility of moderates. Take a moral stand and quit this GOP until sanity returns.

Robert Ungnade

Castle Rock

